Who was that?!? Unheralded ballers who made a difference in Week 13

We all know the NFL stars who generate SportsCenter highlights on a regular basis. Every week, though, some performances make us say, "Who was that?"

It could be the undrafted rookie receiver who catches a long touchdown pass, the backup quarterback who piles up stats or the journeyman linebacker who seals a win with a big play.

This is for them.

Take a look at Week 13's unheralded ballers, starting with the Bucs safety who had Cam Newton struggling to remember each interception and the Patriots allowing us to enjoy the return of the fullback.

Three INTs in 24-17 win over Panthers

Why it matters: Adams was surprisingly released by the Giants before the preseason began, and getting somewhat of a vindication on Sunday had to feel sweet for him. Adams is now in a reserve role, but he looked like a star on Sunday, intercepting Newton three times. Adams had just one career interception in 38 games before this outburst.

ANDREW ADAMS IS VERY HUNGRY AND VERY VERY GREEDY. pic.twitter.com/CvBq2DHYl7 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 2, 2018

Two TDs in 24-10 win over Vikings

Why it matters: Fullback love! It was Develin's first career multi-TD game in a league where the fullback is nearly extinct. The Patriots made improving their red-zone offense a priority and feeding Develin helped them take positive steps. The great fullbacks of the early 2000s, such as Lorenzo Neal and Mike Alstott, would be proud.

Come for the @James_Develin dive, stay for the Tom Brady & @dandrews61 synchronized celebration, captured by True View. pic.twitter.com/jYJEgahn07 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 3, 2018

Five catches, 129 yards and 2 TDs in 43-16 loss to the Seahawks

Why it matters: The 49ers are competing for the No. 1 overall pick, but they still need positive pieces to build around for 2019. Pettis, a 2018 second-round pick, appears to be one of them. In the past two weeks, Pettis is second in NFL in receiving yards behind only the Cowboys' Amari Cooper, and his three receiving TDs are the most in the league in that span.

No stranger to end zones in Seattle.



Make that two for @dmainy_13 today. #SFvsSEA pic.twitter.com/cVN9ClyDkL — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 2, 2018

Three catches, 104 yards in 26-22 comeback win over the Jets

Why it matters: Explosive plays are what the Titans' offense has been missing and Taylor provided that with 44- and 55-yard receptions to set up two field goals, helping the comeback. Taylor returned to action after missing the previous three games, and contributed all 104 yards in the fourth quarter, when the Titans desperately needed a spark to keep their playoff hopes alive.

49-yard TD and downed a punt on the 1-yard line in 30-27 OT victory vs. Bears

Why it matters: Shepard was on the receiving end of a trick play, an Odell Beckham Jr. passing TD during which Shepard wasn't even supposed to run a route. His assignment was to block Khalil Mack, but he improvised and was wide open for the catch down the right hash. He also has made a big impact on special teams, leaping to down a punt on the 1-yard line late in the fourth quarter. His contributions played a big role in Sunday's upset win.

ESPN NFL Nation reporters Jenna Laine, Mike Reiss, Nick Wagoner, Turron Davenport and Jordan Raanan contributed to this story.