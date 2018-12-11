Who was that?!? Unheralded ballers who made difference in Week 14

We all know the NFL stars who generate SportsCenter highlights on a regular basis. Every week, though, some performances make us say, "Who was that?"

It could be the undrafted rookie receiver who catches a long touchdown pass, the backup quarterback who piles up stats or the journeyman linebacker who seals a win with a big play.

This is for them.

Take a look at Week 14's unheralded ballers, starting with the Dolphins guard who paved the way for the Miami Miracle and a Bears offensive lineman who caught the game's lone touchdown in a marquee matchup with the Rams:

Ran downfield 40 yards to block Patrick Chung on Kenyan Drake's 69-yard game-winning TD in 34-33 win over Patriots

Why it matters: After the game, nearly the entire Dolphins offense chanted, 'Ted, Ted, Ted" in the locker signifying the importance in Larsen's block in the Miami Miracle. Drake's touchdown is the play of the year so far, and it likely would not have happened without Larsen's effort and timely block. Larsen started the year as a backup guard, but he was thrust in the lineup after Josh Sitton was lost for the season in Week 1. Sunday was his defining moment. "I was looking to make a block; that way they wouldn’t throw me the ball," Larsen said.

2-yard receiving TD in 15-6 win over Rams

Why it matters: Unlike Larsen, Sowell did want the rock. Big-man touchdowns always become top contenders for unheralded ballers, and Sowell's came on a play-action play named "Santa's Sleigh." Sowell, a backup offensive lineman, caught the Bears' first touchdown by an offensive lineman in 11 years. His third-quarter touchdown was the only one for either team, so that had to make it feel even more special for Sowell.

Game-winning TD in 24-21 victory over Steelers

Why it matters: On fourth-and-goal from the 6-yard line, Carr hit his No. 3 tight end, Carrier, for the game-winning TD with 21 seconds left to shock the Steelers. It was the seventh-year veteran’s second career score and his first since 2015 with Washington. Right man, right place? “Derek, to me, is one of those ‘joker’ kind of players,” Carr said after Oakland’s 24-21 home victory. “He’s one of those tight ends that runs 4:40, jumps a 40-inch vert and all those kind of things -- super explosive.” Carrier also became a father for the second time last week and dedicated the score to his newborn daughter.

Blocked punt in 28-14 win over the Bucs

Why it matters: At this point, Hill is well recognized and he will soon lose his unheralded-baller eligibility. The Saints' No. 3 QB also participates as a returner, read-option specialist, receiver and running back. But he is still surprising people with everything he can do on the field. His latest magic trick? It was a blocked punt that woke up the Saints. New Orleans scored on its ensuing drive and began a 25-0 second-half run that led to a comeback win.

Pick-six and fumble recovery in 34-20 win over Falcons

Why it matters: Breeland's promising free-agency payout went up in flames after a freak accident this offseason. He had a three-year, $24 million deal with the Panthers voided after he failed a physical relating to his foot getting hit by a golf cart while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. Breeland didn't sign until Week 4, when the Packers gave him a $790,000 veteran minimum contract. He's rebuilding his free-agency stock with the plays he made Sunday.

ESPN NFL Nation reporters Paul Gutierrez, Mike Triplett and Rob Demovsky contributed to this story.