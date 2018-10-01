'Drew Brees week' kicks off as he approaches NFL passing record

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- There's no avoiding it now.

Drew Brees will try to say all the right things this week about staying focused and not thinking about the record. But the glare of that spotlight will be pretty blinding now that the New Orleans Saints quarterback stands just 201 yards away from becoming the NFL's all-time passing yardage leader.

Oh, and he is poised to do it at home in Week 5 on "Monday Night Football" against the Washington Redskins.

Peyton Manning holds the record of 71,940 yards, with Brett Favre in second place at 71,838.

"Just trying not to make a bigger deal out of this than it already is," Brees said when he was asked Sunday night about what his approach will be amid the hoopla. "It doesn't affect my approach. Just focusing on winning the next game, whoever that opponent is. ... Just focus on my preparation and my process and let the rest take care of itself."

When asked if it would be nice to break the record at home, Brees laughed.

"Listen, I hope it does. I hope it does in front of our fans," Brees said.

Brees could have spoiled the suspense if he had thrown for 418 yards on Sunday. But he actually became a supporting member in the Saints' 33-18 victory against the New York Giants instead -- completing 18 of 32 passes for just 217 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions while Alvin Kamara, the defense and some big special-teams plays carried the day.

Brees did have some nice moments in the second half -- completing all three of his third-down attempts in the fourth quarter and diving over the pile for a fourth as New Orleans iced the game with two touchdowns.

But Brees was mostly grateful that the Saints keep "finding ways to win" during their three-game win streak, which is why they're sitting at 3-1.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Saints have won all three games over the past two years now when Brees hasn't thrown a touchdown pass -- showing a new level of balance. In his first 11 years in New Orleans, the Saints were 3-11 in such games.

Brees has played a plenty big role in the win streak, though -- like when he threw for 396 yards with three touchdown passes and two touchdown runs in last week's 43-37 overtime thriller at Atlanta.

When Saints receiver Michael Thomas was asked Sunday if he's ready for "Drew Brees week," he said: "Yeah. Every week is Drew Brees week."

"We're trying to get him wherever he wants to go, we're just trying to take him to the highest level," Thomas said. "He sets the standard real high for the offense, and we love playing with him, he's our leader. So whatever week it is, every week we're excited for Drew."

When asked if he wants to be the one who catches the record-breaking pass, Thomas said, "Man, it would be a blessing, definitely, to make that play for him. If my number's called, I'm definitely gonna make it."

Brees' historic night won't be the only emotional lift for the Saints in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday. They will also get veteran running back Mark Ingram back from his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Players have long insisted Ingram is the "heart and soul" of their locker room -- as well as an All-Pro running back who should add yet another dimension to an offense that has been very good already this season.

"Free Mark!" exclaimed Kamara, who has done awfully well as the Saints' leading man so far this season, leading the NFL with 611 yards from scrimmage through the first four weeks. "I talked to him before the game. He'll probably be at the airport when we land. It feels good to know he served his four and he's going to be back.

"It's about to be ugly."

Brees said he's "very excited, very excited" as well.

"Not just his productivity and the type of player he is, but he's one of the most well-liked, well-respected guys in the locker room. And I know it's been killing him to be away," Brees said. "So really excited to get him back, get his personality back, get his work ethic.

"Just get Marky Mark back, man, it's gonna be great."