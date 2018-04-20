        <
          Full list of Week 1 NFL lines

          11:18 PM PHT
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
          The 2018 NFL schedule was released on Thursday night, and soon afterward the Week 1 NFL lines were out in Las Vegas.

          The Philadelphia Eagles are short favorites in the Sept. 6 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

          Here is the full list of Week 1 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Sept. 6

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5, 47.5)

          Sunday, Sept. 9

          1 p.m. ET

          Pittsburgh Steelers (-7, 48) at Cleveland Browns

          San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (-4.5, 47.5)

          Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (-1, 47.5)

          Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 42)

          Jacksonville Jaguars (-4, 44.5) at New York Giants

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 52.5)

          Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-7, 51)

          Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 47) at Miami Dolphins

          4:05 p.m. ET

          Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 48.5)

          4:25 p.m. ET

          Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos (-2.5, 42)

          Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (-2.5, 42)

          Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals (-1, 45)

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-9, 48.5)

          Monday, Sept. 10

          7:10 p.m. ET

          New York Jets at Detroit Lions (-6, 48.5)

          10:20 p.m. ET

          Los Angeles Rams (-1.5, 49.5) at Oakland Raiders

