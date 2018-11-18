        <
        >

          Full list of Week 12 NFL lines

          REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
          12:28 AM PHT
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Runs day-to-day editorial operations at Chalk, ESPN.com's gambling section
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
            Follow on Twitter

          Here is the full list of opening Week 12 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Nov. 22

          12:30 p.m. ET

          Chicago Bears (-3) at Detroit Lions

          4:30 p.m.

          Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (-7.5)

          8:20 p.m.

          Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-13)

          Sunday, Nov. 25

          1 p.m. ET

          Jacksonville Jaguars (-3) at Buffalo Bills

          Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-3)

          New England Patriots (-7.5) at New York Jets

          New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-6)

          San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

          Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (-3)

          Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens (no line)

          Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts (-9.5)

          4:05 p.m. ET

          Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers (-11.5)

          4:25 p.m. ET

          Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) at Denver Broncos

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-4.5)

          Monday, Nov. 26

          8:15 p.m. ET

          Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (no line)

          Byes: Chiefs, Rams

