Here is the full list of opening Week 12 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Nov. 22
12:30 p.m. ET
Chicago Bears (-3) at Detroit Lions
4:30 p.m.
Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (-7.5)
8:20 p.m.
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-13)
Sunday, Nov. 25
1 p.m. ET
Jacksonville Jaguars (-3) at Buffalo Bills
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-3)
New England Patriots (-7.5) at New York Jets
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-6)
San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)
Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (-3)
Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens (no line)
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts (-9.5)
4:05 p.m. ET
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers (-11.5)
4:25 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) at Denver Broncos
8:20 p.m. ET
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-4.5)
Monday, Nov. 26
8:15 p.m. ET
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (no line)
Byes: Chiefs, Rams