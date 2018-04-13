For Oklahoma, recruiting success in the state of Texas is paramount. On Friday, the Sooners scored three major wins in the Lone Star State.

Arjei Henderson, No. 51 in the ESPN Jr 300, and Thelonius Wease Jr. (No. 94) committed to Oklahoma to get the Sooners spring game weekend kicked off with a resounding boom.

Both playmaking receivers selected Oklahoma over Texas A&M, giving Lincoln Riley two impactful wins over Jimbo Fisher headed into the spring evaluation period. Wease Jr. also listed USC, LSU and Alabama as finalists along with Oklahoma and Texas A&M, while Henderson's final three consisted of Alabama, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Henderson's verbal is his second commitment to the Sooners, sandwiched between a verbal to Oregon. For Wease Jr., this is also his second commitment to the Sooners after originally committing the same day as Henderson in February 2017 before backing out of that pledge in late April 2017.

Henderson and Wease Jr. were followed just minutes later by ESPN Jr 300 defensive back Jamal Morris, making Friday a commitment parade for the Big 12 champions. Morris, the No. 218-ranked prospect in the 2019 class, picked Oklahoma over LSU, Texas and a host of other regional programs.

The trio joins No. 42 overall Austin Stogner as ESPN Jr 300s from Texas on the commit list, along with with three-star receiver Trejan Bridges out of the Dallas area and defensive end Kori Roberson out of the Houston area.

Oklahoma now has five ESPN Jr 300 members on the verbal list headlined by No. 1-ranked quarterback Spencer Rattler out of Arizona.

The Sooners are on the right track for a third straight top-10 class with ESPN Jr 300 targets such as Noah Cain, Marcus Washington, Daxton Hill, Max Williams, Chris Steele and Braylen Ingraham still very much in play, among others.