TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Texas A&M safety Donovan Wilson was ejected for the second time this season for targeting during the first quarter of Saturday's game at No. 1 Alabama.

Wilson struck Alabama wideout Henry Ruggs III with the crown of his helmet. The call was upheld upon review, and Wilson was ejected.

He was also ejected for targeting against Northwestern State in Week 1. Wilson was ejected for targeting Alabama running back Damien Harris two years ago.

A senior, Wilson entered Saturday ranked second on the Aggies with 15 tackles in the first three games this season.