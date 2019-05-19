Jenkins, No. 2 sit-out transfer, commits to UNLV

South Dakota State transfer David Jenkins announced his commitment to UNLV on Saturday, giving the Runnin' Rebels one of the top sit-out transfers in the country.

Jenkins chose UNLV over Gonzaga and Oregon.

A 6-foot-2 sophomore shooting guard from Tacoma, Washington, Jenkins left South Dakota State after head coach TJ Otzelberger left the Jackrabbits to take over at UNLV. He will be following his former head coach to the desert.

"I could not be more thrilled for the opportunity to continue coaching David," Otzelberger said. "He will quickly become a fan favorite here in Las Vegas because of his personality and his competitive drive. David is a gifted scorer, a proven winner and a fantastic teammate. We look forward to seeing his game expand over this year before getting him out on the court in a Runnin' Rebel uniform the following season."

Jenkins, the No. 2-ranked sit-out transfer in ESPN's transfer rankings, played second fiddle to star forward Mike Daum at South Dakota State but averaged 19.7 points and 3.4 rebounds this past season.

He shot 45.3 percent from 3-point range and hit the 30-point mark on four occasions, including a career-high 35 points against Memphis in December. He also went for 31 points against Colorado as a freshman.

Jenkins earned first-team all-Summit honors last season.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2019-20 season, per NCAA transfer rules.