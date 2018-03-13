The Jaguars are re-signing wide receiver Marqise Lee to a four-year deal with $38 million maximum value and $18 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lee, 26, caught 171 passes for 2,166 yards and eight touchdowns in his four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Marqise Lee will be returning to the Jaguars on a four-year deal. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

He battled through multiple injuries that cost him nine games in his first two seasons and caught 119 passes for 1,553 yards and six touchdowns in 2016-17. He posted his best season in 2016, catching 63 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns.

However, Lee also tied for the third-most drops in the NFL over the last two seasons (12), including seven in 2017.

The Jaguars selected Lee early in the second round of the 2014 draft, but injuries prevented him from making much of an impact during his first two seasons. He fought hamstring injuries during the first half of his rookie season and again in 2015, when he missed six of the first eight games.

Lee was healthy in 2016 and participated in every organized team activity and the team's three-day minicamp. He eventually moved past Allen Hurns to become the Jaguars' No. 2 receiver behind Allen Robinson.

Robinson told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he intends to sign with the Chicago Bears.

ESPN's Mike DiRocco contributed to this report.