Now that Ndamukong Suh is with another team, he apparently finds the Dolphins' soft run defense funny.

The five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle posted a comment on an Instagram post from the NFL which showed a video of a 71-yard touchdown run by Carolina's Christian McCaffrey against Miami in an exhibition game Friday.

"Right up the Gut lol," wrote Suh, who is now with the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL/Instagram

The comment may reflect lingering hard feelings by Suh, who was cut by the Dolphins in March when they decided they could no longer afford his huge contract. He ended up signing with the Rams on a one-year, $14 million contract.

Suh never hit the heightened expectations that came with the six-year, $114.4 million contract he signed with the Dolphins in 2015. He has made just one Pro Bowl over the past three seasons and has not totaled more than six sacks in a season.

He has never won a playoff game, and last season in Miami the Dolphins finished 29th in run defense and 26th in sacks and finished 6-10. Suh had 4.5 sacks and 48 tackles in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.