FRISCO, Texas -- Randy Gregory was not going to play in the preseason finale against the Houston Texans anyway, but the Dallas Cowboys defensive end spent Thursday in Chicago meeting with the NFL's chief medical director, according to multiple sources.

Sources said Gregory asked for the meeting to discuss his place in the NFL's substance-abuse program and his treatment plan, but there has been no notification of a change in Gregory's status on the Cowboys' roster.

Last Sunday, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he anticipated Gregory being available for the Sept. 9 season opener against the Carolina Panthers. On Tuesday, coach Jason Garrett reiterated the same, adding "based on what I know."

"What I know about Randy is I know he's worked very hard to get himself into this position. All the way back to when we drafted him he's worked through some challenging situations personally and he's gotten himself back to a place where he can compete and play football for us," Garrett said. "He's worked hard on himself as a person on the issues that he's had. He's worked hard as a football player to get himself in shape on a skill set that he needs to have success. And since the start of training camp, when he's been practicing, he's done a really good job on the practice field and he's done a really good job for us in his opportunity to play in the games. And he's handled himself really well. So that's what I know. That is my impression of him."

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas earlier in the week, executive vice president Stephen Jones said teams are not made aware of any potential transgressions before they are announced by the league.

Gregory has missed 30 of the past 32 regular-season games, including the entire 2017 season, for multiple violations of the substance-abuse policy. He was reinstated by the league in July after meeting with commissioner Roger Goodell and played in two of the Cowboys' first three preseason games, recording a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Because Gregory is in stage three of the substance-abuse program, he is subject to testing up to 10 times a month, as well as regular re-evaluations of his clinical resources. Upon reinstatement, Gregory was rooming with a sober partner who was to be with him when the team returned from Oxnard, California, to Texas.