FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is appealing his $13,369 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct for dropping $21 into the Salvation Army kettle following a Thanksgiving Day touchdown against the Washington Redskins.

"I mean I didn't really expect a fine, really don't care about the fine," Elliott said Wednesday. "It's all for a good cause and we're trying to bring awareness to the Salvation Army and if the NFL doesn't like that, then, I mean, that's on them. I'll pay their little fine."

Quarterback Dak Prescott was given a warning by the NFL after he was dropped into the kettle by Elliott after a touchdown run later in the win against the Redskins. As a rookie in 2016, Elliott was not fined for jumping into the kettle following a touchdown.

"I mean a lot of things they do define ridiculous but that's not really any of my business, not anything I can change," Elliott said. "So I'm just going to keep being focused on this season, focused on leading this team, focused on going out there and winning ballgames."

After the game, Elliott and Prescott pledged $21,000 donations to the Salvation Army, which the Cowboys have matched.

Elliott was also asked what advice he would give to Reuben Foster and Kareem Hunt as they face sanctions from the NFL for accusations of violence against woman.

"Just focus on your day-to-day life, just make sure you're winning the next day," said Elliott, who was suspended six games last season for an alleged incident involving a former girlfriend in 2016. "When you start looking down the road you can kind of get bogged down, but just make sure you focus on the day to day and doing better day to day and things are going to work themselves out."