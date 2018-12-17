Ohio State running back Mike Weber will forgo his senior season to enter the NFL draft, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

Weber said in his statement that he will play in the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual, where No. 6 Ohio State will meet No. 9 Washington on Jan. 1.

"WOW It's been one Hell of a Journey," Weber wrote. "I will forgo my Senior Season and will live the dream I've had since 5 years old. I will be Declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft. I also will be playing in the Rose Bowl to finish what My brothers and I started.

"I want to thank God for blessing me for this opportunity. My family for sticking with me through the ups and downs. My teammates for always pushing me. My coaches for helping shape me into the man I am today. My friends for being there every step of the way. Last but not least Buckeye Nation. I Love you!"

Weber rushed for 858 yards and five touchdowns this season. He also had 20 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.

His career best season came in 2016 when he rushed for 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 626 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 2017.