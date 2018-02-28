The 2018 NASCAR Cup series season is only two races old, but that just means there's plenty to talk about.

Let's get started with the questions, including a few personal ones up front:

Of your two Cup wins, which is your favorite? Martinsville in '01, or Darlington in '03? #AskRicky — Justin Orminski (@AM1520Justin) February 26, 2018

I would say Martinsville because it was so rewarding to have finally won. I walk by the grandfather clock every day I'm home, and it reminds me of the greatest moment in my racing career. Darlington was quite special, but for different reasons. I actually spent a couple hours with Kurt Busch on Tuesday and we filmed a lengthy discussion reliving the final four laps of the race 15 years ago. I think you will enjoy it!

I would enjoy being involved with the Indy 500 on some level some day. This year represents my 12th year with ESPN, and since ESPN is owned by Disney, as is ABC, it's a maybe on it happening. I'm fascinated with the race and it's history, and I'm very thankful that I was able to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hey Ricky! Have you considered about writing a bio book for us to read in the near future? #AskRicky — Garrison Verdon (@Wonderboy331) February 26, 2018

Yes. I absolutely have! I've kept a journal most of my adult life, and thankfully I have some good notes. I'm 52 years old and plan to live to 100, so I've got plenty of time ... several chapters haven't been written yet. I would like to tell the story of growing up on a small farm in the middle of Maine and knowing at a very early age exactly what I wanted to be. I'm still fascinated that I was able to recognize my dream.

#AskRicky we are 2 races in. Jimmie Johnson has had 2 bad weeks. Are there chinks in the armor showing already or is it the fact of the new car? — Shane (The Big Dawg) Lake #dawgpoundinc (@DawgPoundInc) February 26, 2018

Jimmie Johnson has now gone 25 Cup races without a win, which is the longest of his career. Hendrick Motorsports as an organization has lost some momentum, but it's temporary. Thing is, Jimmie is no less committed and perhaps more determined than ever. I connected with him this week and I marvel at his enthusiasm. I don't think the No. 48 team has any structural issues, they just have a deficit to the Toyota. I was surprised the Camaro didn't perform better in Atlanta.

You love and respect the history of NASCAR, but should/would you blow up the present business model to make it a more main stream sport for 21st century sport fans habits? #AskRicky — Brian Cullather (@Briancullather) February 26, 2018

That is a very complex question, and I would need a whole lot more time to answer it appropriately. The short answer is of course I wouldn't blow up the existing business model. But it's critical we find a way to enhance the bottom 25 percent of our ownership. I also believe we've reached a point where we should have 40 charter teams and start the season knowing exactly who the competitors are each week. There needs to be an equivalent of a "salary cap." Owners have spent themselves into a vulnerable spot. We need more manufacturers than three -- there is room for twice that. Drivers who are being hired today shouldn't be judged based on how much money they can bring but rather how much excitement they can create. In other words, we need 40 of the most talented, determined and hungry drivers on the planet competing each week.

Based on Atlanta, which of the younger drivers do you expect to have a strong year on the mile and a half tracks this year? #AskRicky — Allen L. Linton II (@allenlinton2) February 26, 2018

My top prospect of all young drivers is Erik Jones. He will be a star in this sport, the same way Kyle Larson has become a success. We have a fleet of young talent, and I'm excited to watch them evolve. Jones should win this year, and in fact, I believe he wins more than once.

