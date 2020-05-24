Nearly a decade since they last worked together over at St. John's University, former Charlotte Bobcats head coach Mike Dunlap still recognizes the potential that Justin Brownlee once possessed and eventually reached.

"Smart. Versatile. Really smart. Could score naturally. Unrealized potential at the time. He had a higher ceiling. He was gonna get better," he said Thursday in the Hoop Coaches International Webinar hosted by the Blackwater Elite.

Brownlee and Dunlap's paths intersected at the Red Storm's basketball program, where the 62-year-old coach served as an assistant coach from 2010 to 2012. In Brownlee's final season, St. John's was able to reach the second round of the 2011 NCAA Tournament.

Though Brownlee would later go undrafted in the 2011 NBA Draft, Dunlap, who also served as an assistant coach under George Karl in the Denver Nuggets for two seasons, thought his former ward had unique tools that could help him thrive at any position and in any situation.

"He was one of those guys that was positionless before became positionless became a fashionable word," he noted.

This versatility later earned Brownlee a lot of acclaim in the PBA with Barangay Ginebra under Tim Cone starting in 2016, when a buzzer-beating triple against Meralco in Game Six of the Governors' Cup snapped an eight-year title drought for the franchise.

Three titles, one Best Import of the Conference award and a slew of clutch performances later, Brownlee still appears to be Barangay Ginebra's choice import.

"The thing about the pro level, whether it's the Philippines or in the NBA or Australia or Euro ball, is that when the money is on the line, you need guys who can score," said the coach. "And Justin was one of those guys that you didn't need to diagram a play and all of a sudden, he'd do something where you went, 'Oh my god!' And he was one of those guys."

Dunlap also expressed approval upon learning that Brownlee is a candidate for naturalization by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), which is keen on adding the four-time PBA champion to the Gilas Pilipinas program.

"That's a great thing," he said. "He's a good teammate. Guys in the locker room liked Justin. He never had a bite to him. He just knew how to go along to get along with people. I liked that about him."