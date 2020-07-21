Since 1988, Michael Jordan's soaring silhouette has been the gold standard for athlete logos, but the innovation hasn't slowed in its wake. (1:41)

Michael Jordan hasn't played in an NBA game since 2003, but the Hall of Famer's impact is still felt today.

The NBA and Jordan Brand announced Tuesday that all 30 NBA Statement Edition uniforms will now feature the Jumpman logo, starting with the 2020-21 season.

The Charlotte Hornets have been using a uniform with the Michael Jordan Jumpman logo. Charlotte Hornets

The Statement Edition uniform is one of the league's alternate jerseys, worn for big games or rivalries, usually featuring an alternate color scheme.

The Jumpman logo will appear on the right shoulder of the jersey and left leg of the shorts, replacing the Nike swoosh. These uniforms will hit retail stores in October.

Atlanta is one of the teams that will introduce a new Statement Edition design for 2020-21.

For the past three years, Jordan Brand has designed NBA All-Star Game jerseys. The Charlotte Hornets have worn Jordan Brand uniforms since 2017; Michael Jordan is majority owner of the Hornets franchise.