The 2020 NHL draft will be held virtually from Oct. 6-7. Here is an updated list of all 217 picks for every team over the course of seven rounds. The New York Rangers will have the first overall selection after winning the draft lottery. The Los Angeles Kings and Ottawa Senators round out the top three spots.

This year's top three prospects, according to NHL draft analyst Chris Peters, are Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield and Tim Stutzle. Be sure to check out all of our prep content, including rankings, mock drafts and prospect analysis.

Note: Full draft order has yet to be finalized, as the Stanley Cup Final is still in progress. Picks still yet to be locked in are listed in italics and are the final two picks of each round.

Round 1

1. New York Rangers

2. Los Angeles Kings

3. Ottawa Senators (from SJ)

4. Detroit Red Wings

5. Ottawa Senators

6. Anaheim Ducks

7. New Jersey Devils

8. Buffalo Sabres

9. Minnesota Wild

10. Winnipeg Jets

11. Nashville Predators

12. Florida Panthers

13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR)

14. Edmonton Oilers

15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT)

16. Montreal Canadiens

17. Chicago Blackhawks

18. New Jersey Devils (from ARI)

19. Calgary Flames

20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN-TB)

21. Columbus Blue Jackets

22. New York Rangers (from CAR)

23. Philadelphia Flyers

24. Colorado Avalanche

25. Washington Capitals

26. St. Louis Blues

27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)

28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)

29. Vegas Golden Knights

30. Dallas Stars

31. San Jose Sharks (from TB)

Round 2

32. Detroit Red Wings

33. Ottawa Senators

34. San Jose Sharks

35. Los Angeles Kings

36. Anaheim Ducks

37. Nashville Predators (from NJ)

38. Buffalo Sabres

39. Minnesota Wild

40. Winnipeg Jets

41. Carolina Hurricanes (from NYR)

42. Nashville Predators

43. Florida Panthers

44. Toronto Maple Leafs

45. Detroit Red Wings (from EDM)

46. Chicago Blackhawks (from VGK-PIT)

47. Montreal Canadiens

48. Montreal Canadiens (from CHI)

49. Arizona Coyotes*

50. Calgary Flames

51. Los Angeles Kings (from VAN)

52. Ottawa Senators (from CBJ)

53. Carolina Hurricanes

54. Philadelphia Flyers

55. San Jose Sharks (from COL-WSH)

56. Detroit Red Wings (from WSH)

57. Montreal Canadiens (from STL)

58. Boston Bruins

59. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)

60. Los Angeles Kings (from VGK)

61. Ottawa Senators (from DAL-VGK)

62. Tampa Bay Lightning

* Pick 49: The Coyotes were forced to surrender their 2020 second-round pick and 2021 first-round pick after violating the NHL's rules on pre-combine testing. They will not make a selection at No. 49.

Round 3

63. Detroit Red Wings

64. Ottawa Senators

65. Detroit Red Wings (from SJ)

66. Los Angeles Kings

67. Anaheim Ducks

68. Vegas Golden Knights (from NJ)

69. Carolina Hurricanes (from BUF)

70. Nashville Predators (from MIN)

71. Ottawa Senators (from WPG)

72. New York Rangers

73. Nashville Predators

74. Florida Panthers

75. Colorado Avalanche (from TOR)

76. Edmonton Oilers**

77. Pittsburgh Penguins

78. Montreal Canadiens

79. Chicago Blackhawks

80. Washington Capitals (from ARI-COL)

81. Calgary Flames**

82. Vancouver Canucks

83. Los Angeles Kings (from CBJ-OTT-TOR)

84. New Jersey Devils (from CAR)

85. Tampa Bay Lightning (from PHI-SJ)

86. Florida Panthers (from COL)

87. St. Louis Blues (from WSH-MTL)

88. St. Louis Blues

89. Boston Bruins

90. New York Islanders

91. Vegas Golden Knights

92. New York Rangers (from DAL)

93. Tampa Bay Lightning

** Picks 76 and 81: The Oilers owe the Flames either their 2020 or 2021 third-round pick as a result of the James Neal-Milan Lucic trade, and they have until the start of the draft to announce which one they will send to their Alberta rivals. If they do send the 2020 pick, 76th overall, to the Flames, it will then go to the Blackhawks to complete the Erik Gustafsson trade. Otherwise, the Blackhawks will get the 81st overall pick from the Flames.

Round 4

94. Tampa Bay Lightning (from DET)

95. Ottawa Senators

96. Calgary Flames (from SJ-MTL-BUF)

97. Los Angeles Kings

98. Montreal Canadiens (from ANA)

99. New Jersey Devils

100. Buffalo Sabres

101. Minnesota Wild

102. Montreal Canadiens (from WPG)

103. New York Rangers

104. Anaheim Ducks (from NSH-PHI)

105. Florida Panthers

106. Toronto Maple Leafs

107. Detroit Red Wings (from EDM)

108. Pittsburgh Penguins

109. Montreal Canadiens

110. Chicago Blackhawks

111. Arizona Coyotes

112. Los Angeles Kings (from CGY)

113. Vancouver Canucks

114. Columbus Blue Jackets

115. Carolina Hurricanes

116. Philadelphia Flyers

117. Colorado Avalanche

118. Washington Capitals

119. St. Louis Blues

120. New Jersey Devils (from BOS)

121. New York Islanders

122. Toronto Maple Leafs (from VGK)

123. Dallas Stars

124. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 5

125. Detroit Red Wings

126. San Jose Sharks (from OTT)

127. San Jose Sharks

128. Los Angeles Kings

129. Anaheim Ducks

130. New Jersey Devils

131. Buffalo Sabres

132. Minnesota Wild

133. Winnipeg Jets

134. New York Rangers

135. Nashville Predators

136. Montreal Canadiens (from FLA)

137. Florida Panthers (from TOR)

138. Edmonton Oilers

139. Pittsburgh Penguins

140. Carolina Hurricanes (from MTL)

141. Chicago Blackhawks

142. Arizona Coyotes

143. Calgary Flames

144. Vancouver Canucks

145. Columbus Blue Jackets

146. St. Louis Blues (from CAR)

147. Philadelphia Flyers

148. Colorado Avalanche

149. Washington Capitals

150. St. Louis Blues

151. Boston Bruins

152. New York Islanders

153. Toronto Maple Leafs (from VGK)

154. Dallas Stars

155. Ottawa Senators (from TB)

Round 6

156. Detroit Red Wings

157. Tampa Bay Lightning (from OTT)

158. Ottawa Senators (from SJ)

159. Los Angeles Kings

160. Anaheim Ducks

161. New Jersey Devils

162. Dallas Stars (from BUF-CAR-FLA)

163. Minnesota Wild

164. Winnipeg Jets

165. New York Rangers

166. Nashville Predators

167. Colorado Avalanche (from FLA)

168. Toronto Maple Leafs

169. Edmonton Oilers

170. Pittsburgh Penguins

171. Montreal Canadiens

172. Chicago Blackhawks

173. Arizona Coyotes

174. Calgary Flames

175. Vancouver Canucks

176. Columbus Blue Jackets

177. Toronto Maple Leafs (from CAR)

178. Philadelphia Flyers

179. Toronto Maple Leafs (from COL)

180. Washington Capitals

181. Ottawa Senators (from STL-EDM)

182. Boston Bruins

183. New York Islanders

184. Vegas Golden Knights

185. Dallas Stars

186. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 7

187. Detroit Red Wings

188. Montreal Canadiens (from OTT)

189. Toronto Maple Leafs (from SJ)

190. Los Angeles Kings

191. Vancouver Canucks (from ANA)

192. New Jersey Devils

193. Buffalo Sabres

194. Minnesota Wild

195. Toronto Maple Leafs (from WPG-MIN)

196. New York Rangers

197. New York Rangers (from NSH)

198. Florida Panthers

199. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR)

200. Edmonton Oilers

201. San Jose Sharks (from PIT)

202. Philadelphia Flyers (from MTL)

203. St. Louis Blues (from CHI-MTL)

204. Arizona Coyotes

205. Calgary Flames

206. New York Rangers (from VAN)

207. Columbus Blue Jackets

208. Carolina Hurricanes

209. Philadelphia Flyers

210. Colorado Avalanche

211. San Jose Sharks (from WSH)

212. Toronto Maple Leafs (from STL)

213. Boston Bruins

214. New York Islanders

215. Vegas Golden Knights

216. Buffalo Sabres (from DAL)

217. Tampa Bay Lightning